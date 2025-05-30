403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Shekh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurates the crude oil refinery at Mina Abdullah.
1985 -- Kuwait Tennis Table Association is established.
1998 -- Kuwait wins the first Afro-Asian Basketball Championship held at Kuwait Club stadium.
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates in Kuwait the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank. During the meeting, an agreement was signed for establishing the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation aimed at boosting commerce among the member states.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree regulating privatization and approving establishment of the Supreme Council for Privatization tasked with mapping out general privatization policies.
2016 -- Dr. Walid Al-Seif is elected Deputy President of the World Heritage Convention's General Assembly grouping signatory states of the UNESCO's Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Heritage.
2016 -- The Ministry of Health lays the corner stone for Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al Ahmad Al- Sabah Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Center, the first project of this kind in the Gulf.
2016 -- The Ministry of Public Works inks a contract for establishing and maintaining the new passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport (Terminal 2) with the Turkish construction company Limak -- at a total cost of KD 1.3 billion.
2016 -- Kuwait Tanker Company wins an internationally-acclaimed award for top tankers' operation.
2016 -- The Court of Cassation upholds a rule by the Court of Appeal in the case of bombing Imam Al-Sadeq Mosque, sentencing the prime convict to death.
2017 -- Kuwait join UNESCO's convention on protecting submerged heritage.
2018 -- Kuwait as a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council hampers issuance of a US-presented resolution condemning launch of missiles from Gaza on Israel.
2020 -- A partial curfew is enforced from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. after end of the full ban that had been enforced on May 10, amid the precautions against the coronavirus.
2021 -- The KOTC receives the giant tanker "Alsiddeek" from the Chinese shipbuilding company Bohai.
2022 -- The Ministry of Education launches a project to re-organize the teaching program after schools could not provide the full ccurricula due to the coronavirus outbreak.
2022 -- Aziza Al-Bassam dies at the age of 72. She is remembered as a leading activist for empowering women in the educational, cultural and social sectors. She is also credited for establishing the first women library in Kuwait.
2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks in Nairobi, Kenya, a loan agreement for Rwanda at a value of KD six million (USD 19.5 million) to co-fund a main road project. (end)
