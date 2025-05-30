Qatar Marks Digital Milestone As Cloud Infrastructure Powers Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Google Cloud held its second Annual Summit in Doha yesterday, under the patronage and attendance of H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

The Summit served as a platform to celebrate Qatar's progress in digital transformation and to highlight the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and cloud technologies.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Summit, Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager, Google Cloud Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq said“Our strategic vision for Qatar is deeply aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030 to support the nation's transformation into a leading digital economy.

Over the past two years, since the launch of Doha cloud region, our focus has been on empowering Qatari businesses and public sector organisations with secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud solutions.”

Key announcements were made during the event, including strategic collaborations with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), aimed at accelerating the nation's journey toward a digitally empowered future. The conference also highlighted Google Cloud's ongoing commitment to Qatar's growing technology landscape.

“We have aimed to be a catalyst for innovation, providing the technological foundation for growth across all industries. Our expansion into the Qatari market has been characterised by bringing our cutting-edge infrastructure, data analytics, AI, and machine learning capabilities closer to our customers, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and better serve their own customers,” he said.

By fostering innovation and nurturing strategic partnerships, the event reaffirmed its role in shaping a resilient, secure, and forward-looking digital ecosystem in Qatar.

“The establishment of our Center of Excellence in Qatar Free Zones is a testament to our long-term commitment to fostering digital skills and supporting the growth of a vibrant technology ecosystem here,” Kosta said.

Attendees were also engaged with thought-provoking keynotes delivered by Google Cloud executives and prominent Qatari leaders, explored next-generation AI tools such as Gemini, AI Agents, and NotebookLM, and participated in in-depth sessions focused on data management, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

During his opening speech at the event, Kosta stressed that the Summit in Doha marks a significant milestone in Qatar, celebrating two years since the launch of the local cloud region and the strength of our strategic partnerships.

He said,“Together, by providing our advanced AI, data analytics, and secure cloud infrastructure through our local Doha region, we are committed to accelerating Qatar's digital transformation, empowering its public services, and energising its dynamic digital economy.”

Sami Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at MCIT, stated:“Our collaboration with Google Cloud has served as a key enabler in Qatar's journey toward a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. Since the launch of the Doha cloud region two years ago, this collaboration has yielded tangible outcomes that directly support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing digital infrastructure, delivering scalable and secure government services, and building a future-ready digital workforce.”

“By providing access to cutting-edge cloud technologies, Google Cloud is empowering entities alike to innovate, improve service delivery, and accelerate progress across key sectors. Their contributions in areas such as artificial intelligence and data analytics are also playing a pivotal role in developing local digital talent and equipping our workforce with the skills needed for tomorrow's challenges. We are eager to continue this productive partnership, further solidifying Qatar's digital future and working in tandem to realise the ambitious goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

The event brought together more than 1,500 industry leaders, developers, and IT professionals, marking two years since the launch of the Google Cloud region in Doha.