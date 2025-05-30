APGC Junior C'ship: Ranveer, Krish Finish Fifth In Boys' Team Competition Saanvi, Kashika 8Th In Girls' Team Event

MENAFN - IANS) Hong Kong, May 30 (IANS) Indian amateurs Ranveer Mitroo and Krish Chawla registered a fifth-place finish in the boys' team competition after posting a combined total of four-over 430 in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship here at the Hong Kong Golf Club. The Chinese pair of Jin Heng Yan and Jin Han won the boys team title with a tally of four-under 422.

Rainy weather conditions made it difficult for lower scores. However, Ranveer continued his golden run in the event by submitting a modest two-over 73 in the third and final round to finish sixth in the individual event. His overall total read two-under 211, the best among the four-member team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU). Krish finished 22nd with a three-round total of six-over 219.

New Zealand's Cooper Moore clinched the boys individual title by a two-stroke margin over Tuan Anh Nguyen of Vietnam with a three-day total of nine-under 204.

Ranveer, 16, felt that the tournament offered him an 'invaluable learning experience' and that he gained a better understanding of his strengths and areas of growth. "Competing in a field like the APGC Juniors has given me a significant confidence boost. Being surrounded by talented players and experiencing the competitive atmosphere has motivated me to push my limits. I realised that I can hold my own against strong competitors, which has reinforced my belief in my abilities," Ranveer said.

“The support from the Indian Golf Union has been instrumental in my development as a golfer. They provide access to competitive opportunities that are crucial for my growth,” the 16-year-old added.

In the individual girls' event, Saanvi Somu carded a two-over 74 in the final round to end her campaign in a creditable 10th place. Her compatriot, still recovering from illness, posted an improved three-over 75 to finish the tournament in 19th position.

The Indian pair of Kashika and Saanvi finished eighth with a combined score of 16-over 448. In the mixed team event, the Indian pair of Krish and Saanvi ended their campaign in 13th position at 11-over 437.