ACE 5.0 Badminton Tournament Returns To Sungai Long With Expanded Categories And Prizes

KAJANG, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The fifth edition of the ACE Badminton Tournament (ACE 5.0) will commence on June 21–22, 2024, at Long River Sport in Sungai Long. The event will feature over RM20,000 in cash and equipment prizes across multiple competitive categories, alongside participant merchandise and early-registration incentives.



The two-day tournament will operate from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on June 21 and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on June 22. Competition categories include:

.Junior Divisions: Boys' Singles and Doubles for age groups U8 through U18

.Emerging Talent: Men's Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles (Bakat Baru/Rising Star category)

.Family Category: Parent & Child Doubles

Registration fees range from RM70 for junior singles to RM140 for pairs events. The first 300 confirmed entrants will receive complimentary tournament jerseys, with all participants securing limited-edition ACE merchandise. Early-bird pricing remains available until capacity is reached.



Venue Capacity

Long River Sport's 29 BWF graded-court facility in Sungai Long will host the event, providing ample space for simultaneous matches and accommodating expected high turnout. The venue is recognized for supporting large-scale tournaments and recreational play alike.

Registration Process

Interested players may register via the official online form at . Tournament inquiries can be directed to the ACE organizing team via WhatsApp (+6011-1234 9593).

About Long River Sport

Located in Sungai Long, Malaysia, Long River Sport operates 29 BWF graded-court facility designed to host tournaments, leagues, and training programs. The facility serves as a regional hub for players across skill levels and age groups.

