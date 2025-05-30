Have Come After Fulfilling My Promise Of Hitting Terrorists Beyond Imagination: PM Modi In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a Bihar visit, cited Lord Shri Ram's ideals -- "Pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye (May life go but promises must be kept)" and said that his principles have become the guiding principles of governance.

Addressing a huge public rally in Bihar's Karakot, PM Modi said that he has come to the state after fulfilling his promise of punishing the Pahalgam perpetrators beyond imagination.

“On April 22, terrorists killed our brothers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. A day later, I came to Bihar and made a promise to the nation from the soil of Bihar that those who inflicted terror on our soil and killed our brothers will be taught a lesson. I had promised that they would be punished beyond imagination.”

“I have come to Bihar after fulfilling my promises,” PM Modi roared, eliciting loud applause and cheers from the audience.

PM Modi said that those masterminds and handlers who guided terrorists in wiping out the sindoor of our sisters and mothers, their hideouts and bases, have been turned into debris by our forces.

“Our forces brought the Pakistani forces to their knees. Pakistani airbases were destroyed and decimated in just a few minutes. This is the New Bharat,” PM Modi said.

He said that India's Operation Sindoor showed Pakistan as well as the world what could be the price for taking away sindoor, the red vermilion that women wear on their forehead.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Imtiyaz, a BSF sub-inspector from the state, who sacrificed his life in the cross-border terror operations.

"I repeat it again from the soil of Bihar -- Operation Sindoor is just an example of our military prowess," he said.

“India's fight against terror hasn't stopped. If Pakistan resorts to terror tactics, our forces will again defang them as well as their masters,” PM Modi told the gathering.