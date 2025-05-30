Had Rafale Crashed, There Would Have Been Wreckage: Sambit Patra Slams 'Saboot Gang'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) BJP MP Sambit Patra on Friday hit out at the Congress party for the repeated questioning of 'damages and downing' of Rafale fighter jets by Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor face-off and claimed that top leadership of the party have started 'toeing' Pakistan line and also parroting their narrative.

Addressing a press conference this morning, Sambit Patra said that Congress claimed to be standing with the nation, but in reality, they have been questioning the valour of our armed forces from Day one of the operation.

Patra asserted that India destroyed nine terror camps and 11 Pakistani air bases in military strikes, the evidence of which is available in the form of satellite images, but Congress will not believe its forces. The party will rely only on Pakistani propaganda.

“If a Rafale had crashed, there would be wreckage and proof. There is none,” he said, accusing Congress of fanning doubt.

The BJP spokesman further said that from Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy, all of them are making deplorable statements to demoralise our armed forces and weaken their morale.

“They never stood with the nation and armed forces, they have been asking from Day 1 -- how many Indian fighter jets were destroyed by Pakistan and this despite the fact that DGMO stated out facts with proper evidence,” said Patra.

He also expressed shock over Congress in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, whom he called the right-hand man of the Gandhi family, linking the Pahalgam terrorists with Parliamentarians of the all-party delegation, currently on a global outreach mission.

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also lambasted Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for questioning -- "how many Rafales were shot down by Pakistan?"

“Instead of standing with our armed forces, Congress leaders seem to be sourcing their 'intel' from WhatsApp forwards, social media speculation, or worse-their imagination. They sound more like Pakistan's PR team than India's opposition,” he said.

Telangana CM joined the Congress tirade against Centre, as addressing a rally on Thursday, he demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer on how many of our fighter jets suffered damages in Pakistani strikes.