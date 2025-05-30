Moody's Affirms Bigbank's Ratings And Assessments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has affirmed all ratings and assessments of Bigbank AS, which were assigned last year.

Moody's confirmed the following ratings for Bigbank:



Long-term and short-term deposit ratings: Ba1/NP

Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA: ba2

Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings: Baa2/P-2 Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments: Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)

The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit rating was revised from stable to negative.

For more information, visit:

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: ...

