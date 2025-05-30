(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

30 May 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 29 May 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,979 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,979 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 486.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 484.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 484.96p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 366,176,532 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 366,176,532.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 29-05-2025 15:52:36 GBp 319 484.60 XLON xHaNvAHI3HP 29-05-2025 15:52:36 GBp 457 484.80 XLON xHaNvAHI3HR 29-05-2025 15:51:02 GBp 157 485.00 XLON xHaNvAHI1hc 29-05-2025 15:51:02 GBp 231 485.00 XLON xHaNvAHI1he 29-05-2025 15:50:33 GBp 783 485.00 XLON xHaNvAHI193 29-05-2025 15:50:33 GBp 323 484.60 XLON xHaNvAHI19D 29-05-2025 15:45:27 GBp 487 484.20 XLON xHaNvAHIAIF 29-05-2025 15:42:03 GBp 275 484.60 XLON xHaNvAHJsgv 29-05-2025 15:38:38 GBp 39 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJr0e 29-05-2025 15:38:38 GBp 139 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJr06 29-05-2025 15:38:37 GBp 53 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJr30 29-05-2025 15:38:26 GBp 123 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJrJY 29-05-2025 15:38:26 GBp 124 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJrJp 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 167 484.20 XLON xHaNvAHJrJ4 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 300 484.20 XLON xHaNvAHJrJC 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 38 484.20 XLON xHaNvAHJrJE 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 11 484.20 XLON xHaNvAHJrJG 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 126 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJrJR 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 212 484.20 XLON xHaNvAHJrIj 29-05-2025 15:38:25 GBp 486 484.40 XLON xHaNvAHJrIA 29-05-2025 15:37:15 GBp 170 484.60 XLON xHaNvAHJpZe 29-05-2025 15:33:09 GBp 127 484.00 XLON xHaNvAHJ$Z0 29-05-2025 15:32:33 GBp 122 484.40 XLON xHaNvAHJ$Oo 29-05-2025 15:32:23 GBp 184 484.60 XLON xHaNvAHJylJ 29-05-2025 15:27:44 GBp 125 485.20 XLON xHaNvAHJuGw 29-05-2025 15:20:19 GBp 146 485.80 XLON xHaNvAHJXsa 29-05-2025 15:20:19 GBp 246 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHJXsq 29-05-2025 12:03:45 GBp 15 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHDFe0 29-05-2025 12:03:45 GBp 283 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHDFe5 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 1 485.80 XLON xHaNvAHEkpe 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 28 485.80 XLON xHaNvAHEkpg 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 1 485.80 XLON xHaNvAHEkpi 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 17 485.80 XLON xHaNvAHEkpk 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 401 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHEkpm 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 31 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHEkpo 29-05-2025 11:19:04 GBp 15 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHEkpq 29-05-2025 11:02:37 GBp 15 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHELLa 29-05-2025 09:19:32 GBp 196 485.80 XLON xHaNvAHFH9m 29-05-2025 09:17:28 GBp 226 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHFUI@ 29-05-2025 09:12:02 GBp 461 486.00 XLON xHaNvAHFQo7 29-05-2025 08:15:34 GBp 319 486.00 XLON xHaNvAH8YrC