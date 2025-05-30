Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results Of VILVI Group For 3 Months Of 2025
The Group earned EUR 4.0 million consolidated net profit over the first three months of 2025 or 17.8% less than in the same period 2024 (net profit for Q1 2024 was EUR 4.9 million).
The Group consists of Vilkyškių pieninė, Modest, Kelmės pieninė, Kelmės pienas, Pieno logistika (Lithuania) and Baltic Dairy Board (Latvia).
Vilvi Group's consolidated sales revenue of 2024 amounted to EUR 245.4 million. Group's net profit for 2024 was EUR 25.7million, EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.6 million.
Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI Group for 3 months of 2025.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: ...
Attachment
-
The results of 3 months of 2025
