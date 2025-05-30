Zion Ali, 23, Is Giving Chicago's Youth A New Anthem - One Of Healing, Hope, And Holding On

Zion Ali

One Song, One City, One Mission: Zion Ali's“Make It Through” Campaign Turns Chicago's Streets Into Stages of Survival, Strength, and Soul

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where too many songs echo pain without offering peace, 23-year-old Chicago artist Zion Ali is choosing a different rhythm. His music doesn't glorify struggle-it transforms it. It doesn't sell pain-it soothes it. And right now, that message is resonating from street corners to smartphones across the city.When Zion recently lost his car-a lifeline for a rising artist-it could have stopped everything. But instead of retreating, he turned his setback into a stage. With just a mic, his voice, and a heart full of purpose, Zion launched the“Make It Through” campaign-a series of raw, unscripted videos filmed all over Chicago. On sidewalks, trains, and playgrounds, he invites everyday people to join him in singing through the struggle.“I don't have a car right now,” he shares,“but I have a voice. And I've got a mission.”Each video is more than a performance-it's a prayer. Children dance. Grandmothers sway. Strangers pause, then sing along. It's a reminder that no matter how heavy life gets, we don't carry it alone. Zion's manager, Marshall Callery, a beloved youth leader and talk show host, joins him in many of the videos-representing the roots, wisdom, and unity behind the movement.“I want to give people something real,” Zion says.“Something that lifts their head when the world tries to hang it low. Music that sees them-fully.”His new single,“Make It Through,” is already echoing through neighborhoods and hearts, proving that even without a car, a platform, or a co-sign, purpose moves faster than pain.Stream“Make It Through”:🎵 Apple Music🎵 Spotify🎵 YouTubeFollow Zion Ali:📱 Instagram📘 Facebook🔗 LinkedIn📧 Contact: ...Zion AliSinger | Songwriter | StorytellerEmail: ...Instagram: @zionaliofficialYouTube: Zion Ali MusicFacebook: Zion AliLinkedIn: Zion Ali

