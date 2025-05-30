24-Year-Old Startup Founder Named One Of New Jersey's Top 100 Innovators
Born and raised in New Jersey, Rose founded House Call The App in 2024 at just 24 years old, determined to reshape how people access health and wellness services . What began as a bold idea to bring on-demand care directly to patients in their homes quickly evolved into a full-fledged platform that empowers healthcare professionals-nurses, physicians, and wellness experts -to deliver personalized care where it's needed most.
“I'm humbled to be recognized as part of Innovate100's top innovators to watch for 2025 for our efforts in driving innovation,” said Rose.“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the incredible team at House Call The App.”
The Innovate100 awards highlight individuals and organizations making significant contributions to New Jersey's innovation ecosystem. Rose was celebrated at the Innovate100 Innovation Celebration on May 13 in New Brunswick, where leaders from various sectors gathered to honor the state's most impactful innovators.
House Call The App continues to expand its services, aiming to redefine the healthcare experience by making quality care more accessible and patient-centric.
Rose Biedron
House Call The App by Scarlet Technologies Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment