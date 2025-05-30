24-Year-Old Startup Founder Named One Of New Jersey's Top 100 Innovators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) House Call The App Founder, Rose Biedron, has been honored as one of New Jersey's Top 100 Innovators To Watch for 2025 by Innovate100

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- House Call The App proudly announces that its Co-Founder, Rose Biedron, has been honored as one of New Jersey's Top 100 Innovators To Watch for 2025 by Innovate100. This prestigious recognition celebrates Rose's visionary leadership in transforming access to healthcare through technology.Born and raised in New Jersey, Rose founded House Call The App in 2024 at just 24 years old, determined to reshape how people access health and wellness services . What began as a bold idea to bring on-demand care directly to patients in their homes quickly evolved into a full-fledged platform that empowers healthcare professionals-nurses, physicians, and wellness experts -to deliver personalized care where it's needed most.“I'm humbled to be recognized as part of Innovate100's top innovators to watch for 2025 for our efforts in driving innovation,” said Rose.“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the incredible team at House Call The App.”The Innovate100 awards highlight individuals and organizations making significant contributions to New Jersey's innovation ecosystem. Rose was celebrated at the Innovate100 Innovation Celebration on May 13 in New Brunswick, where leaders from various sectors gathered to honor the state's most impactful innovators.House Call The App continues to expand its services, aiming to redefine the healthcare experience by making quality care more accessible and patient-centric.

