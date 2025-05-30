COGIC Charities Raises Nearly $200,000 For Churches And Members Affected By Tornado

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and Bishop Robert Strong, Pastor Kossuth COGIC

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- COGIC Charities has raised an impressive nearly $200,000 to support Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) churches and members impacted by the recent devastating tornado. The funds were raised during the first evening service of the 75th Women's International Convention in St. Louis, where Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard launched the 2025 Disaster Relief Fund.

Bishop Sheard, joined by his wife, Grammy-winning gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, took the lead by personally donating funds to the effort and urging COGIC leaders to join them in giving. The response was overwhelming, with leaders and members alike contributing generously to meet the urgent needs of those affected.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity from the COGIC family and beyond,” said Bishop Sheard.“Our hearts and prayers are with the churches and families who have suffered loss, and these funds will provide critical support as they begin to rebuild.”

Mother Barbara McCoo Lewis, General Supervisor of the International Department of Women, emphasized that while the convention is taking place in St. Louis, the tornado victims have not been forgotten.“Our sisters and brothers in Christ are always in our prayers,” said Mother McCoo Lewis.“This effort is a testament to the power of faith and the strength of our community.”

The 2025 Disaster Relief Fund will assist in repairing churches and rebuilding homes that have sustained damage from the storm. COGIC Charities remains dedicated to ensuring that no congregation or member is left behind in the wake of this disaster.

About COGIC Charities

COGIC Charities is the benevolent arm of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc., dedicated to providing support, relief, and resources to individuals, families, and communities in times of crisis and need.

About the Church Of God In Christ, Inc.

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC), is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination with a rich history and a commitment to spiritual growth, community service, and global outreach. With over 12,000 churches in 106 countries globally, COGIC is one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world.

For more information or to contribute to the relief fund, please visit .

