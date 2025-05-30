403
Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide For Today - JMD
Amman, May 30 (Petra)-- Most places will see moderate temperatures today, Friday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see comparatively scorching temperatures. The westerly winds will be moderately strong and occasionally intense, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Today's high and low temperatures in Amman will be between 27 and 17 degrees Celsius in the east, 25 and 15 degrees Celsius in the west, 23 and 13 degrees Celsius in the northern highlands, 24 and 12 degrees Celsius in the Shara Heights, 33 and 18 degrees Celsius in the Badia regions, 27 and 17 degrees Celsius in the plains, 34 and 21 degrees Celsius in the northern Jordan Valley, 36 and 23 degrees Celsius in the southern Jordan Valley, 35 and 22 degrees Celsius in the Dead Sea, and 37 and 23 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.
