Azerbaijani Oil Declines In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 29 declined by $0.63 (0.93 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.15 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.61 (0.92 percent) to $65.92 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $0.56 (1.06 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.9 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.81 (1.23 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $64.7 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.