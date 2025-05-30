Azerbaijani Oil Declines In Price
On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.61 (0.92 percent) to $65.92 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $0.56 (1.06 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.9 per barrel.
North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.81 (1.23 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $64.7 per barrel.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment