Arrow Announces Q1 2025 Interim Results And Provides Operational Update
|(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted)
|
|Three months ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|Three months ended March 31, 2024
|
|Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties
|
|19,506,125
|
|
|14,404,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funds flow from operations (1)
|
|9,745,553
|
|
|7,210,683
|
|Funds flow from operations (1) per share -
|
|
|
|
|Basic($)
|
|0.03
|
|
|0.03
|
|Diluted ($)
|
|0.03
|
|
|0.02
|
|Net income
|
|2,663,764
|
|
|3,176,727
|
|Net income per share -
|
|
|
|
|Basic ($)
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|Diluted ($)
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|11,531,548
|
|
|10,021,139
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding -
|
|
|
|
|Basic ($)
|
|285,864,348
|
|
|285,864,348
|
|Diluted ($)
|
|294,094,348
|
|
|292,791,385
|
|Common shares end of period
|
|285,864,348
|
|
|285,864,348
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|11,379,180
|
|
|6,281,328
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|24,946,934
|
|
|11,606,342
|
|Current Assets
|
|30,288,808
|
|
|20,779,081
|
|Current liabilities
|
|19,252,474
|
|
|11,258,252
|
|Adjusted working capital (1)
|
|11,036,334
|
|
|9,520,829
|
|Long-term portion of restricted cash (2)
|
|129,849
|
|
|237,814
|
|Total assets
|
|90,532,063
|
|
|64,579,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|
|1,851
|
|
|1,760
|
|Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)
|
|6
|
|
|4
|
|Crude oil (bbl/d)
|
|3,770
|
|
|2,432
|
|Total (boe/d)
|
|4,085
|
|
|2,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1)
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|
|($1.00
|)
|
|($0.14
|)
|Crude oil ($/bbl)
|$
|42.29
|
|$
|56.27
|
|Total ($/boe)
|$
|38.66
|
|$
|50.10
|
| (1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the MD&A
(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital
|
DISCUSSION OF OPERATING RESULTS
During Q1 2025, the Company's production has decreased due to natural declines and increasing water cuts across its fields in the Tapir block. Production growth is expected to resume once the Company develops additional water handling capacity and executes on the 2025 budget. Nevertheless, the Company has maintained good operating results and healthy EBITDA.
Average Production by Property
|Average Production Boe/d
|Q1 2025
|FY 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Oso Pardo
|126
|153
|154
|180
|113
|166
|Ombu (Capella)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rio Cravo Este (Tapir)
|1,118
|1,294
|1,178
|1,078
|1,283
|1,644
|Carrizales Norte (Tapir)
|2,321
|1,897
|3,153
|2,784
|991
|622
|Alberta Llanos
|205
|7
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Total Colombia
|3,770
|3,351
|4,511
|4,042
|2,387
|2,432
|Fir, Alberta
|105
|81
|88
|82
|77
|78
|Pepper, Alberta
|210
|110
|139
|-
|82
|220
|TOTAL (Boe/d)
|4,085
|3,542
|4,738
|4,124
|2,546
|2,730
The Company's average production for the three months March 31, 2025 was 4,085 boe/d which consisted of crude oil production in Colombia of 3,770 bbl/d, natural gas production of 1,851 Mcf/d, and minor amounts of natural gas liquids. The Company's Q1 2025 production was 50% higher than its Q1 2024 production and 14% lower than Q4 2024 due to natural declines and water handling capability.
DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
During Q1 2025 the Company experienced a reduction in both crude oil and gas prices, as summarized below:
|
|
|Three months ended March 31
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|Change
|
|Benchmark Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AECO (C$/Mcf)
|$
|2.19
|
|$
|2.55
|
|
|(14%)
|
|Brent ($/bbl)
|$
|71.47
|
|$
|84.67
|
|
|(16%)
|
|West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl)
|$
|71.40
|
|$
|76.95
|
|
|(7%)
|
|Realized Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas, net of transportation ($/Mcf)
|$
|1.51
|
|$
|1.87
|
|
|(19%)
|
|Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)
|$
|62.02
|
|$
|66.20
|
|
|(61%)
|
|Crude oil, net of transportation ($/bbl)
|$
|64.70
|
|$
|73.31
|
|
|(12%)
|
|Corporate average, net of transport ($/boe)
|$
|60.48
|
|$
|66.58
|
|
|(9%)
|
|(1)Non-IFRS measure
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING NETBACKS
The Company also continued to realize good oil operating netbacks, as summarized below:
|
|
| Three months ended
March 31
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of transportation expense
|$
|1.51
|
|$
|1.87
|
|Royalties
|
|($0.06
|)
|
|($0.10
|)
|Operating expenses
|
|($2.45
|)
|
|($1.91
|)
|Natural gas operating netback (1)
|
|($1.00
|)
|
|($0.14
|)
|Crude oil ($/bbl)
|
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of transportation expense
|$
|64.70
|
|$
|73.31
|
|Royalties
|
|($7.76
|)
|
|($9.00
|)
|Operating expenses
|
|($14.65
|)
|
|($8.04
|)
|Crude oil operating netback (1)
|$
|42.29
|
|$
|56.27
|
|Corporate ($/boe)
|
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of transportation expense
|$
|60.48
|
|$
|66.58
|
|Royalties
|
|($7.19
|)
|
|($8.08
|)
|Operating expenses
|
|($14.63
|)
|
|($8.40
|)
|Corporate operating netback (1)
|$
|38.66
|
|$
|50.10
|
|(1)Non-IFRS measure
|
|
|
|
The operating netbacks of the Company have been affected in 2025 due to increasing water production from its Colombian assets and decreased crude oil prices.
During Q1 2025, the Company incurred $11 million of capital expenditure, primarily in connection with the drilling of additional Alberta Llanos wells in the Tapir block. This tempo is expected to continue during the remainder of 2025, funded by cash on hand and cashflow.
The Company also confirms that its audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended 31 December 2024 were posted to UK shareholders on May 29, 2025 and are also available on its website.
For further Information, contact:
|Arrow Exploration
|
|Marshall Abbott, CEO
|+1 403 651 5995
|Joe McFarlane, CFO
|+1 403 818 1033
|
|
|Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
|
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|+44 (0)20 7523 8000
|James Asensio
| George Grainger
|Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)
|
|Jonathan Wright
|+44 (0)7711 627449
|Rupert Holdsworth Hunt
|
|Camarco (Financial PR)
|
|Owen Roberts
|+44 (0)20 3781 8331
|Rebecca Waterworth
|
About Arrow Exploration Corp.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of global pandemics, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Glossary
Bbl/d or bop/d: Barrels per day
$/Bbl: Dollars per barrel
Mcf/d: Thousand cubic feet of gas per day
Mmcf/d: Million cubic feet of gas per day
$/Mcf: Dollars per thousand cubic feet of gas
Mboe: Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent
Boe/d: Barrels of oil equivalent per day
$/Boe: Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
MMbbls: Million of barrels
BOE's may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bblis based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR").
Non‐IFRS Measures
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to evaluate its performance which are measures not defined in IFRS. Working capital, funds flow from operations, realized prices, operating netback, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. The Company considers these measures as key measures to demonstrate its ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund future growth through capital investment, and to repay its debt, as the case may be. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than net income (loss) or cash provided by operating activities or net loss and comprehensive loss as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's determination of these measures may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Arrow Exploration Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
