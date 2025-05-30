Kashmiri Labourer Vs. ₹47,000 Bill: The Cost Of Staying Alive

Representational Photo

He walks through the tall hospital gates like many others do in Kashmir: with hope, worry, and very little money in his pocket.

A labourer, not by choice but by necessity, he has worked with his hands all his life. His wife fell ill months ago. The pain didn't go away. After endless visits to clinics and government hospitals, doctors told him she needed surgery.

That's when his real struggle began.

He earns 700 rupees a day, if he's lucky. On a good month, working 25 days, he brings home about 17,500 rupees. But life has its bills.

Transport costs him at least 2,000 rupees a month. Another thousand goes to personal needs. What's left is about 14,500 rupees, and that has to feed a family. It also has to stretch far enough to cover emergencies.

The surgery cost 47,000 rupees.

The hospital-private, because the wait at public facilities can be long and uncertain-broke down the bill like this: 10,000 for basic medical procedures and another 37,000 for the operation theater and tests. That was for a minor surgery, or so they said.

He did the math. His annual income, if he gets work for 10 months a year, adds up to around 145,000 rupees. Spending nearly a third of it on one medical procedure?

It wasn't possible. Not without borrowing. Not without skipping meals. Not without letting something else fall apart.

How do you choose between medicine and milk?

People talk about government healthcare being free. In theory, yes. But in practice, many are forced into private care, either because public hospitals don't have the specialists, or the equipment, or simply the time.

The lines are long. The outcomes uncertain. And when a loved one is in pain, delays feel unbearable.

The labourer told me that at one point, he found himself praying not for his wife to heal, but for the doctors to say the surgery wasn't urgent. He wasn't ready-not financially, not emotionally.

In a family like his, every rupee counts. Every illness has a ripple effect. When children are young and need care, the pressure deepens. He can't save 100 rupees a month unless someone else in the family brings in money.

Sometimes it's the wife sewing clothes at home, or a teenage son picking up odd jobs after school. Everyone has to pitch in.

That's the only way they stay afloat.

He's not alone. In Kashmir, and across much of India, millions of families face the same tightrope walk. The numbers may change, but the choices remain cruelly constant. Spend or suffer. Borrow or break down. Wait or worry.

We often talk about healthcare as a right. But for many, it's still a luxury. Even routine medical needs can push families to the edge. There's no safety net. No cushion for the fall. No roadmap for the working poor to deal with crises that come suddenly, wrapped in white coats and hospital forms.

So what can help? A job isn't enough anymore. Not one job. People need multiple sources of income. Not to get rich, but just to survive the next hospital visit.

Small things-skills that let them work from home, family-run businesses, local cottage industries-can ease the load. What they need isn't charity. It's opportunity.

This labourer didn't ask for sympathy. He asked for a system that doesn't make you feel punished for falling sick. He asked for the freedom to worry about his wife's health, not the bill.

Is that too much to ask?