'Be Selfish': Kashmiri Girls Are Breaking Generations Of Silence

By Aisha Hasnain

Even though Rifat is pregnant with her first child, her mother-in-law doesn't save milk for her.

She's made to do most of the housework. Rifat tells me she's too scared to take two chapatis to the office.“By the time I reach work, my stomach feels like it's coming apart from hunger.”

She makes chapatis for the entire family before leaving. There are other challenges in her marriage too, and she's under constant stress.

“You tell me what I should do,” she says to me with teary eyes. She knows I've learned things the hard way.

“What are you scared of?” I ask her.

“You're the one making the bread, and you're scared of saving two for yourself? Does that make any sense?” I press her gently.“Just take two from tomorrow. What's the worst that could happen? She'll call you an 'evil' daughter-in-law? That's been the narrative for ages. Be selfish.”

Selfish is my recent word. My friends don't like that I've started calling myself that lately. But there's a personal agenda behind this shift.

Seema is a teenager. Her mother separated from her husband and moved back with her children to her parental home. It's been a while now, and Seema misses her father. But her mother doesn't let her meet him. Neither does her grandmother nor her uncle.

I asked Seema to describe her father.“The best you could ask for,” she told me.

I asked if her uncle could take his place.“Not a bit. He's toxic,” she replied.

That was all I needed to hear. I told her no power in the world could stop her from meeting her father. She confronted her mother and arranged to meet her father at the hostel.

“You have a guest coming, I hear,” her grandmother remarked.

“It's not a guest. It's my father,” Seema corrected her.

I know Rifat, Seema, and Aisha (and a few others like them) personally. And I know they're practicing unnecessary patience with people.

These young women aren't kind or tolerant, they're scared. They need to recognize that. They're afraid of being seen as the antagonist in someone else's story.

Unnecessary patience is rooted in people-pleasing, in the fear of those disapproving glances when you're seen as“difficult.” That fear stops you from saying no.

Over time, this turns into a belief that you're being a“responsible” person by complying with everything others ask of you. You try to keep everyone happy, which only makes them love you more for the wrong reasons, and the cycle continues.

Soon, others become your priority, while your own self fades into the background. You simply don't have time for yourself. The price you pay is your individualism.

Humans crave attention, ease, and space. If someone is offering these things for free, can you blame them for taking it? No. It's your fault for presenting yourself as someone who's always available.

If you are God with infinite resources and energy, then it is your duty to solve everyone's problems. But if you're human, you need to think again. What will you do with a heart bigger than your resources or understanding?

If you don't learn to balance your emotional instincts, you're bound to waste your potential. That's a tragedy. You'll become bitter, and that bitterness will turn inward. You won't like the person you become. You won't grow. You won't be a reliable partner, a responsible parent, or a productive member of society in the way you could have been.

It's all counterintuitive, really. Say your ungrateful neighbour needs help lifting a heavy bucket, and you've got some energy to spare, go ahead and help. But if you've got two heavy buckets waiting at home and no third hand from that same neighbour, save your strength. Be practical. Besides, it might teach them a life lesson.

Reciprocity matters. You can do some things without expecting anything in return but one day, you'll need help too.

Go out of your way to help when it's urgent or truly deserved. Beyond that, invest your emotions in the right people. You're not emotionally invincible. One day you'll need your friends to show up for you. Make sure you have those kinds of friends. And never let love blind you. Self-respect is non-negotiable.

Of course, serve your community but know your department. Maybe this weekend, you can volunteer at a local school and teach a class, offering skills and knowledge unique to you. Maybe today you can visit an orphanage and offer support.

But always sit with yourself first. Check in. See if you're okay. As they say: an empty cup cannot pour into another.

The author writes under the pen name Aisha Hasnain and can be reached at [email protected] .