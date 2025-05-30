Progressive Communications, Active FZ LLC Join Forces In APAC And UAE

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Singapore-based public relations consultancy Progressive Communications and UAE-based integrated marketing and communications agency Active FZ LLC have forged a strategic partnership to provide clients with seamless, integrated communications support across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.The partnership combines Progressive's earned-first communications expertise in APAC with Active FZ LLC's deep regional presence and integrated marketing strength across the Middle East. Clients with regional hubs in Singapore or Dubai-and ambitions to scale-can now access a unified, cross-border team offering brand positioning, media strategy, earned-first PR, and market-entry planning.The partnership will support globally minded brands with consistent, high-impact narratives and reputation strategies across key regional markets, it said in a statement.“We're excited to join forces with Louay and the team at Active,” said Tarun Deo, founder and managing director of Progressive Communications.“They bring deep regional insight, strong media relationships, and a strategic mindset that perfectly complements our strengths communications planning and storytelling. Together, we offer a powerful, compelling proposition for brands ready to expand across borders.”

“This partnership gives our clients access to expert communications counsel across APAC through Progressive's network and capabilities. We look forward to unlocking new business opportunities together and delivering bold, impactful work that resonates in every market we serve," added Louay Al Sammarai, CEO and Founder of Active FC LLZ.



Both firms will maintain their independent branding and legal identities while aligning on approach, quality, and execution to serve clients as one cohesive cross-regional team.