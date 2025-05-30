NATO Faces Make-Or-Break Decision On A Post-US Future

MENAFN - Asia Times) NATO is facing a pivotal moment in its history.

Ahead of its June 24-25 summit in The Hague , NATO is weighing up whether it can truly continue to count on US support (and membership), whether it will become a European-only organization, or whether it has a future at all.

This suggests a massive shift for the intergovernmental organization that sits at the heart of defense and security for Europe, and beyond.

The past year has changed everything. Trump's anti-NATO rhetoric has become increasingly vociferous and disrespectful, undermining both the organization itself, and the other 31 NATO member countries, which include Germany, France, Canada, Turkey, the UK, Sweden and Norway.

Add to this the Trump administration's embrace of international isolationism, and the potential, consequential loss of clear US backing for the alliance, all of which highlight the organization's historical dependence on the US.

This is what makes the June 2025 summit so critical. It is a make-or-break opportunity to unveil a plan for NATO's wholesale transformation, or an event conclusively marking its obsolescence. The plan itself is simple: build – or rebuild – NATO as a possible Europe-only endeavor.

If this plan becomes reality, historians of European security and defense may spot earlier parallels for NATO with the original Western European Union (WEU) . The WEU was the European defense security structure established in 1954 under the Paris Accords , which helped to redefine relations with West Germany.

Ultimately subsumed into both NATO and EU governance structures, the WEU's prime goal at the time was to bolster the European content of the Atlantic alliance.

US never wanted Europe to lead

There is a deep irony in Trump's bluster about NATO states paying more towards their defense. The US has, for decades, been sanguine at best, and hostile at worst on almost every form of European defense autonomy, from basic operationss established by the EU to more ambitious strategies.