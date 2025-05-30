Drug-Free Tennessee Kicks Off Action-Packed Summer

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Drug-Free Tennessee, the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is launching into its busiest summer yet with a wave of activities aimed at youth education and prevention. With NFL football camps taking place across the state and the global spotlight on the FIFA World Cup, Drug-Free Tennessee is helping tens of thousands this summer with its message of living drug-free.

NFL players, inspired by Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk-who became the national spokesperson for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World-are organizing youth football camps in cities throughout Tennessee. These camps will incorporate training not only on athletic skills but also on making smart, healthy life choices. Each participant will receive copies of the Truth About Drugs educational materials, a cornerstone of the Foundation's prevention initiative.

“Sports have always been a great way to engage youth,” said Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Drug-Free Tennessee.“With NFL stars stepping up and becoming role models both on and off the field, they're helping us connect the dots between physical health, discipline, and staying drug-free.”

Simultaneously, Drug-Free Ambassadors will be on the ground at FIFA World Cup viewing events and gatherings, distributing educational materials and speaking with fans about the importance of drug prevention. With matches coinciding with the United Nations' International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the organization plans special outreach efforts to maximize awareness.

“This is a unique moment,” said Brinker.“The whole world is watching sports-both football and soccer-and we have an opportunity to plant seeds of truth and prevention in the minds of millions.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free resources to educators, parents, community groups, and individuals worldwide. Their Truth About Drugs booklet series and documentary-style videos have reached hundreds of millions globally and are available in 22 languages.

For more information, or to get involved in the campaign this summer, visit or .

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is the Tennessee chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free lives.