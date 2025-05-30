Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Claims Article 370 Abrogation Led To Prosperity In Kashmir

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has said that scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in 2019 ended the long-standing problem of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in "prosperity" in the region. Khurshid made these remarks during a diplomatic visit to Indonesia.

"Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution , which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country. But Article 370 was abrogated and it was finally put to an end," Khurshid said speaking to members of Indonesian think tanks and academia as part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation.

Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led BJP government at the Centre in August 2019.

Khurshid is accompanying a multiparty delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. The former Union Law Minister also noted that the post-abrogation of article 370, the environment in Jammu and Kashmir has yielded progress, citing a 65 per cent voter turnout in recent elections and the formation of an elected government in the Union Territory.

"Subsequently, there was an election with 65 per cent participation. There's an elected government in Kashmir today, and therefore, for people to want to undo everything that has the prosperity that has come to Kashmir. It would not be advisable," Khurshid added.

'Article 370 as a bond'

Khurshid had earlier described Article 370 as a bond that linked India to Jammu and Kashmir. "The Article paved the way for J&K to remain within India. The state was not just the land or its people. It was an idea, within the idea of India," Khurshid had said in 2019.

The delegation that Khurshid is part is visiting Southeast Asia countries. It includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, and Hemang Joshi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former Indian Ambassador Mohan Kumar. The delegation is traveling to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore on India's diplomatic push post Operation Sindoor.