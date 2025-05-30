Delhi Police Arrest Rajasthan Man For Sending Indian SIM Cards To Pakistan For Espionage

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>In a major breakthrough against cross-border espionage, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kasim, a resident of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. According to the officials, he had travelled to Pakistan twice and was found to have links with ISI agents.</p><p>As per the police officials, the accused Kasim had emerged during the development of secret intelligence inputs received by the Special Cell and the Northern Division of the Railway (NDR) in September 2024. These inputs indicated that Indian mobile numbers were being misused by Pakistani intelligence personnel to contact Indian nationals via WhatsApp, with the aim of extracting sensitive information related to the Indian Army and key government offices. </p><p>During the investigation, authorities discovered that Kasim had travelled to Pakistan on two separate occasions, first in August 2024, and then again in March 2025. He stayed there for approximately 90 days in all and is suspected to have met members of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during these visits.</p><p>The Delhi Police Special Cell said, "In September, 2024, source input was received at Special Cell/NDR that Indian mobile numbers are being used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage activities in India. These SIM cards are being sent to Pakistan by some Indians. One name, Kasim r/o Bharatpur, Rajasthan, had appeared during the development of secret information.</p><p>It was also found that Kasim had visited Pakistan twice, first in August 2024 and the second time in March 2025 and stayed there for about 90 days and had also met ISI persons." </p><p>"By using these SIMs on WhatsApp, PIOs were communicating with Indians to extract sensitive information of sensitive installations related to the Army and other Government offices. In this regard, a case was registered under the appropriate sections of law. Today, on 29.05.25, Kasim has been arrested and is on police remand. Further investigation is going on to unearth the conspiracy of espionage by PIOs and their Indian associates," they added. </p><p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and the accused has been taken into police custody for further interrogation.</p>
