Vastu Mistakes That May Be Causing Your BP And Sugar Problems

Did you build your house according to Vastu? Or placed things as per Vastu? If not, beware of problems like BP and sugar.

According to Vastu Shastra, the structure, color, and direction of a house deeply affect our health. Often, when our health deteriorates, we keep visiting doctors but neglect Vastu defects. For good health, along with good food and exercise, it is also important to keep in mind the rules mentioned in Vastu Shastra.

These days, in every house, someone suffers from BP and diabetes. In such a situation, taking medicines on time is very important. But according to Vastu Shastra, many times placing the wrong things in the wrong direction also causes problems.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north, east, and northeast directions of the house are very special. These directions should always be kept clean. Keep in mind that red color should not be used in these directions. Apart from this, water tanks or water storage should also be avoided in these directions. Because the things kept in these directions flow power in the body.

According to Vastu Shastra, the middle part of the east and southeast direction is called the east of the southeast. This direction is considered in Vastu Shastra to be the cause of problems like blood pressure and diabetes. According to Vastu, this direction creates turbulence in thoughts and emotions.

According to Vastu Shastra, if the kitchen is built in the east-southeast direction, the chances of diabetes in men increase. Along with this, women also fall prey to diabetes. According to Vastu Shastra, placing a stove in this direction creates a hormonal imbalance in the body. Due to this, BP and sugar start increasing.

According to Vastu Shastra, if the bedroom is built in the south or southwest direction, it is good for health. If the bedroom is not in these directions, sleep will not be complete, which increases mental stress, and this stress causes BP and diabetes.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.