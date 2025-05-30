Moonshot Missions' New Report: Clean Water Access Expanded To 12 Million Americans

George Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Moonshot Missions, a nonprofit comprised of trusted peer advisors committed to ensuring the delivery of clean water and protecting the environment and public health.

2024 was another landmark year for Moonshot Missions.

Moonshot Missions' 2024 report shows its solutions scaled nationwide, delivering clean, affordable water to over 12 million people and driving sustainable utility reform.

Report highlights national expansion and innovative solutions bringing clean water access to underserved U.S. communities, funded in part by the EPA

- George Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Moonshot Missions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moonshot Missions , a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring clean, affordable, and sustainable water for every U.S. community, today released its 2024 Impact Report , showcasing its cumulative six years of landmark growth and service in communities nationwide.

Founded in 2018 by former DC Water CEO George Hawkins , Moonshot Missions has become a transformative force in the U.S. water sector. It partners directly with local utilities to improve water quality, optimize operations, and deliver equitable solutions for communities that have historically lacked access to critical water infrastructure support.

“What started six years ago with one community and two team members has now reached 198 communities across 49 states and tribal lands,” said Hawkins, Moonshot's CEO.“With a team of 37 dedicated water professionals and over 600 years of combined experience, we've helped serve more than 12 million people. This report tells the story of what happens when you lead with humility, expertise, and a relentless commitment to impact.”

2024 Highlights Include:

* Secured $300,000 in federal funding for PFAS treatment pilot projects in Wigwam, Colorado

* Supported major infrastructure and governance improvements in Prichard, Alabama

* Delivered on-site training and cost-saving treatment upgrades in Victoria, Virginia

* Conducted 142 site visits nationwide to provide trusted, peer-based technical guidance

Moonshot Missions is funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and partners with local utilities through a peer-to-peer service model designed to deliver environmental, public health, and financial outcomes for places where they're needed most. From helping small towns navigate complex water financing programs to mitigating emerging contaminants like PFAS, Moonshot's approach is rooted in listening, collaboration, and lasting solutions.

“This year's theme-Scaling for Impact-reflects how far we've come and where we're going,” Hawkins added.“Every community, regardless of size or resources, deserves the dignity of safe, reliable water. Together, we're building a future where that's not a hope-it's a guarantee.”

As Moonshot looks toward 2025 and beyond, the organization calls on community leaders, supporters, utilities, and policymakers to partner in the shared vision of clean and affordable water for all.

To read the full 2024 Impact Report and learn more about Moonshot Missions' work, visit

About Moonshot Missions

Moonshot Missions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2018 to help water and wastewater utilities-especially those in underserved communities-deliver cleaner water at the tap and in local waterways. Through trusted, peer-based support and EPA-funded initiatives, Moonshot helps utilities improve performance, access funding, and implement sustainable, cost-effective solutions.

John Arundel

Perdicus Communications

+1 703-963-4191

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.