Shweta Tiwari's Weight Loss Secret: Small Daily Habits That Made A Big Difference

Shweta Tiwari's weight loss journey: The famous TV actress surprised everyone by losing 10 kilos at 40. Weight loss at this age is quite challenging. Let's find out how she lost weight.

Shweta Tiwari has always been admired for her acting, beauty, and charisma. She didn't lose weight through any gym crash course or diet but by making small changes in her lifestyle.

After the birth of her second child, Shweta's weight reached 73 kilos. Managing her career, two children, and home life, she also experienced changes in her body and mind.

Followed a Healthy Diet

Shweta didn't resort to any expensive or foreign diet. Her nutritionist, Kinita Kadakia Patel, gave her a simple but balanced meal plan which included:

Lentils

Brown Rice

Seasonal Fruits

Oats and Dry Fruits

Lean Meat

She avoided sugar, processed food, and late-night snacks. No juice detox, no starving, just moderation and simplicity.

Didn't skip workouts

Shweta's fitness routine was excellent. She made working out a part of her life. Her routine included:

-Strength Training (for building muscle and burning fat)

-Cardio (like jogging, brisk walking)

-Yoga (to reduce stress and increase flexibility)

Her trainer customized the workout according to her lifestyle and needs, so there were no injuries or overtraining.

Focused on Mental Health

An important aspect of weight loss is mental toughness. Shweta trained not only her body but also her mind.

Adopted Mindfulness and Meditation

She adopted mindfulness and meditation, which kept her focused and boosted her self-confidence. Not every day is filled with motivation. But small changes, fitting into old jeans, feeling energetic, these small victories kept her going.

Family, Support, and Standing Up for Herself

Shweta Tiwari says that her weight loss journey wasn't just her own. Her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh became her biggest inspiration in this journey. She said that her family supported her, and even as a single mother, she was able to make time for herself.