Multibagger Alert! THIS Stock Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 67 Lakh Over Time

This company's stock has returned over 50 times its value in two years. It provided a 539.67% return in just one year and a 20% gain in May alone. The stock price has been rising steadily since March 27.

Smart investments guarantee profits. The stock market offers opportunities to become a millionaire. Investing in the right stocks for a specific period can yield high returns.

Investors have earned substantial returns. A Rs 1 Lakh investment turned into Rs 67 Lakh in just 2 years, a return of over 50 times. This stock yielded a 539.67% return in just one year.

This stock yielded nearly 20% profit in just a few days in May. Its price has been rising continuously since March 27. Ayush Wellness stock has seen a steady price increase for the past 54 days, although it dropped by about 53.93% on March 26th before recovering.

This stock has been hitting new highs almost daily, leading to significant profits for investors. The company's stock price surged after it launched a smart health center in Vilar, Maharashtra.

Ayush Wellness was founded in 1984. In August 2024, the company's stock split 1:10, reducing its face value from Rs 10 to Rs 1. Last year, the company's name changed from Ayush Food & Herbs Ltd. to Ayush Wellness Ltd.