Heavy Rains Cause Power Outage, Waterlogging In Parts Of Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed IMD Issues Alert

Heavy rain lashed many districts of Kerala on Friday, disrupting normal life and causing waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and orange alerts for the remaining districts today in several districts have declared holidays for educational institutions under their jurisdiction.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong westerly winds are likely to persist at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region for the next two to three days, resulting in widespread rainfall.

The IMD stated,“Strong westerlies likely to continue at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of these, widespread rainfall activity with scattered Heavy rainfall to Very Heavy rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala on 29th & 30th May 2025. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala on 31st May, 1st and 2nd June 2025.”

District administrations across Kerala have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in several districts on May 30 (Friday).The precautionary measure applies to professional colleges, anganwadis, tuition centers, madrassas, and special coaching classes District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrassas, tuition centers, and special classes. The district declared a similar holiday on the previous day due to intense rainfall.

With an Orange alert in effect for Ernakulam, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. Anganwadis and tuition centers will also remain closed, as confirmed by District Collector NSK Umesh.

Educational institutions closed

All educational institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, professional colleges, anganwadis, madrassas, and tuition centers, will remain closed in Kasaragod on Friday. Exams previously scheduled will be conducted as planned. The District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, summer coaching camps, religious study centers, and tuition centers in Kottayam. MG University has postponed all exams scheduled for May 30. Pre-scheduled exams in other institutions will proceed.

In Thrissur, due to heavy rains, a holiday has been announced for all institutions, including CBSE, ICSE schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, and professional colleges. However, scheduled examinations and interviews will not be postponed educational institutions, including professional colleges, madrassas, tuition centers, and training institutes, will remain closed in Idukki. Residential schools and colleges are exempted. Summer coaching classes are not permitted. School heads are instructed to conduct catch-up classes, including online sessions.

In Wayanad, a holiday has been announced for all institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrassas, and tuition centers. Residential educational institutions are excluded from the holiday.

In Pathanamthitta, owing to continued rain, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centers, will remain shut on Friday.

Palakkad District Collector declared a holiday for all institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrassas, and tuition centers. Residential schools and colleges are excluded.

In Kuttanad Taluk of Alappuzha district, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, and tuition centers, due to persistent rainfall and ongoing alerts. Pre-scheduled exams will proceed.