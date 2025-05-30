J&K Police's Counter-Intelligence Wing Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) The counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out searches at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected terror links.

A statement issued by the counter-intelligence wing said, "Today's operations are part of a larger probe to track individuals suspected of having ties with terrorist outfits."

Counter-intelligence teams carried out coordinated raids at undisclosed locations to seize evidence related to terror networks operating in the region.

Security in sensitive areas was also tightened as a precautionary measure, the statement added.

Friday's operation came amid increased efforts by security agencies to root out terror-related activities in Kashmir following several incidents in the recent past that raised concerns over renewed attempts to destabilise peace in the region.

The counter-intelligence wing's raids come at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Only last week, in a significant operation targeting the terror ecosystem in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material.

"The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialised SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency's ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

"Of the 18 locations raided, 12 were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were conducted at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban. A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized, which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols," it said.

The seized material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway.

Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu.

"These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA's sustained efforts to uncover and neutralise terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province.