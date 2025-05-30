Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Romreal: First Quarter (Q1) 2025 Results And Investor Presentation


2025-05-30 01:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RomReal hereby announces the results of the first quarter of 2025 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website on 30 May 2025.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

RomReal

...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RomReal Q1 2025 Report
  • RomReal Q1 2025 Presentation

MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109614458

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search