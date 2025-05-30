Nearly 47 Pc Of Digital Transactions In India, UPI Has Gone Global: Minister
Moreover, India today is leading the revolution in the technology and telecommunications space.
“For instance, India is seen as a digital-first economy and there is a telecom revolution currently underway. Scalability has reduced the cost of communication which presently is among the lowest in the world. The country has achieved 'atmanirbharta' in telecom and is among the four countries manufacturing the technology stack,” Scindia said at the Annual Business Summit 2025 held by CII here.
Technology is also transforming the postal department with new services being introduced in the postal system, the minister added.
According to him, recognising that building trust through enlightened leadership has emerged as a cornerstone for sustainable growth and a hallmark for taking India forward, it is imperative to focus on outcomes which inspire trust.
India emerging as the fourth largest economy in the world is a commendable achievement, he said.
The minister also underscored the significance of the northeast as a centre piece of India's progress with the decadal growth rate exceeding 12-13 per cent.
“The eight states would emerge as an engine driving India's ambition of Viksit Bharat,” he added.
Sanjiv Puri, President, CII, while congratulating the Minister for garnering investment interest of Rs 4.3 lakh crore from the 'Rising North-East Investors Summit 2025', stated that the northeast was transforming into India's strategic gateway to South-East Asia, powering trade, connectivity and our ambition for Viksit Bharat.
“There is tremendous scope for industry participation in areas such as developing skill hubs in hospitality, food processing etc, which should be leveraged for maximum advantage,” he added.
