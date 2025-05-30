Bruno Fernandes To Al-Hilal: Will Manchester United Captain Say YES To 200 Million-Pound Saudi Offer?

Bruno Fernandes' agent reportedly held key talks with Al-Hilal over a record-breaking transfer deal amid Manchester United's financial pressures.

Bruno Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho, reportedly held face-to-face discussions with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh on Thursday night, exploring a lucrative transfer deal for the Manchester United captain. The talks reportedly continued late into the night, with reports describing the conversations as positive.

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that Al-Hilal had made Fernandes a final 'take it or leave it' offer, giving the Portugal international 72 hours to decide whether to join the club. The Saudi side emphasized to Fernandes that this was a one-time opportunity and stressed their eagerness to sign him ahead of the Club World Cup.

Al-Hilal are prepared to significantly increase Fernandes' current salary of 280,000 pounds per week by offering him a tax-free weekly wage of 700,000 pounds. The total package is reportedly worth up to 200 million pounds over three years, including bonuses. Should Fernandes agree, the Saudi club plans to submit formal paperwork for a contract valued at around 65 million pounds per season and intends to approach Manchester United with a transfer bid estimated at 100 million pounds.

While Manchester United have reportedly reiterated the club's reluctance to sell their star player, the financial strain following their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham has intensified. The loss has cost the club an estimated 100 million pounds in Champions League revenue. In the aftermath of the final, Fernandes himself acknowledged the possibility of a sale, stating,“If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in, it is what it is.”

Fernandes is currently leading Manchester United on their post-season tour of Malaysia and Hong Kong, while his agent continues talks with Al-Hilal. The outcome of the negotiations could prove pivotal for both the player and the club's financial strategy going forward.