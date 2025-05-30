403
Stock Market Tips: 5 High-Potential Stocks For Quick Profit In Just 15 Days
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The stock market may see some action on Friday, May 30. The positive signs seen on Thursday may have an impact. Meanwhile, brokerage firm Axis Securities has picked 5 stocks that can give strong returns in 15 days. </p><img><p>Current Price- ₹1,519</p><p>Target Price- ₹1,625</p><p>Stoploss- ₹1,413</p><img><p>Current Price- ₹140</p><p>Target Price- ₹157</p><p>Stoploss- ₹137</p><img><p>Current Price- ₹466</p><p>Target- ₹501</p><p>Stoploss- ₹445</p><img><p>Current Price- ₹1,063.60</p><p>Target Price- ₹1,157</p><p>Stoploss- ₹1,045</p><img><p>Current Price- ₹259</p><p>Target Price- ₹282</p><p>Stoploss- ₹252</p><p><strong>Disclaimer:</strong> Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
