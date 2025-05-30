Stock Market Tips: 5 High-Potential Stocks For Quick Profit In Just 15 Days

The stock market may see some action on Friday, May 30. The positive signs seen on Thursday may have an impact. Meanwhile, brokerage firm Axis Securities has picked 5 stocks that can give strong returns in 15 days.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.