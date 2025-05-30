5 Exciting New Movies And Shows Releasing THIS Friday Check The Full List Here

This Friday, get ready for a bunch of awesome movies and web series hitting theaters and various OTT platforms. Here's a rundown of what's releasing and where you can catch it.

Several exciting movies and web series are set to release this Friday across theaters and OTT platforms. Discover what's new and where to stream or watch your favorites this weekend.

The crime thriller web series Kanakjuura, starring Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew, is now streaming on SonyLIV. It is a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli television series Magpie.

Jackie Chan's highly anticipated movie, Karate Kid - Legends, is out in theaters worldwide. The Hindi version is dubbed by Ajay Devgn and his son, Yug Devgn.

Mohanlal's gripping crime thriller Thudarham is now available for streaming on JioCinema, following its successful theatrical release. Dive into the intense story and experience the suspense from the comfort of your home.

The animated Korean drama series Lost in Starlight is now streaming on Netflix. Dive into this captivating story filled with emotion, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters. Don't miss out.

If you love horror thrillers, don't miss the Marathi film Andhar Maya, now streaming on Zee5. Experience chilling moments and gripping suspense that will keep you hooked till the very end.