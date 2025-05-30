Monsoon Diseases Spreading In Kerala: Stay Safe With These Tips

Ernakulam: The District Medical Officer, Dr. Ashadevi, emphasized public cooperation in controlling the spread of monsoon diseases like dengue fever, leptospirosis, and diarrhea. Source reduction is crucial to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of dengue. The public should be vigilant and eliminate stagnant water.

The Health Department had issued an alert in anticipation of the monsoon season. Local bodies have intensified their activities accordingly. Preventive measures, including source reduction, are being carried out with the participation of local self-government bodies, the public, and other voluntary organizations on May 16, 23, and 30. The District Medical Officer urged everyone to participate in observing Dry Day for source reduction in all homes and institutions.

Intermittent heavy rains increase the risk of dengue fever. Mosquitoes can breed in stagnant water in homes, surroundings, plantations, and agricultural lands. Mosquitoes are also found breeding inside homes in uncovered water storage containers, plant pots, and refrigerator trays. It is essential to eliminate stagnant water and properly dispose of waste.

Personal and environmental hygiene are crucial for preventing the spread of infectious diseases. During the monsoon season, special care should be taken to prevent contamination of drinking water with sewage. Failure to do so can lead to waterborne diseases like diarrhea, jaundice, typhoid, and cholera.

Drinking boiled and cooled water is the most important way to prevent diarrhea. Wells and other water sources should be chlorinated as directed by health workers. 90% of diarrheal diseases can be cured with home-based oral rehydration therapy. Home remedies like salted rice water, coconut water, lemon water with salt and sugar, and salted buttermilk can be used for oral rehydration. ORS solution is also very effective. If oral rehydration therapy is ineffective, consult a doctor immediately.

People with jaundice should not cook as it can spread the disease. They should take precautions and avoid contact with others. Clothes and other items used by the patient should not be shared. Wash hands with soap before eating and after using the toilet.

Take Doxycycline to prevent leptospirosis if exposed to floodwater or contaminated water. Leptospirosis is a risk during the monsoon season due to increased exposure to floodwater and contaminated water. Wash feet thoroughly with soap after contact with contaminated water. Those with wounds on their feet should dress them to prevent water contact. Children playing, swimming, or fishing in contaminated water increases the risk of leptospirosis. Doxycycline, a preventive medicine for leptospirosis, is available free of charge at all government hospitals. Doxycycline corners have been set up for this purpose. Timely treatment can prevent complications and fatalities. The District Medical Officer urged the public to seek timely treatment if they experience fever or other symptoms and to avoid contact with others to prevent the spread of the disease.