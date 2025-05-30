Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Punjab News: 4 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Blast At Firecracker Factory In Sri Muktsar Sahib

2025-05-30 01:09:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four people died and more than 20 were injured after a blast occured at a firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab on Wedneday night.

Several workers are feared trapped at the firecracker factory.“The rescue operation is underway,” officials told news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.

