Punjab News: 4 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Blast At Firecracker Factory In Sri Muktsar Sahib
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four people died and more than 20 were injured after a blast occured at a firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab on Wedneday night.
Several workers are feared trapped at the firecracker factory.“The rescue operation is underway,” officials told news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
