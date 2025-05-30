Anwar's Bold And Conflicted Bid For Legal Immunity

MENAFN - Asia Times) KUALA LUMPUR – In the corridors of Malaysian power, the language of justice often changes depending on who is speaking - and who is being spoken about.

Several years after alleging Anwar Ibrahim sexually assaulted him in a private residence in Segambut, Yusoff Rawther's civil suit has reached a legal crescendo - just as Anwar, now prime minister, seeks to halt the case by invoking what he calls a“qualified immunity.”

But this is no ordinary courtroom drama. It is a test of institutional resolve, of whether Malaysia's judiciary can still call to account the most powerful office in the land.

The story began on October 2, 2018. Yusoff, then a young research assistant, claimed he was assaulted by Anwar, the man then touted as Malaysia's next prime minister. In December 2019, he went public, took a polygraph test and filed a police report, but no criminal charges followed.

By July 2021, Yusoff took matters into his own hands by launching a civil suit against Anwar. The High Court refused to strike it out, sending the case toward trial. Then came a twist: Yusoff was arrested in September 2024 with imitation firearms and over 300 grams of cannabis.

His defense insists he never entered the car where the contraband was found, never had control over it and was immediately handcuffed outside. Three prosecution witnesses appeared to support that view. If he was being framed, as his lawyers claim, the motive was as political as it was personal.