Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
International Film And Television Research Centre (IFTRC) Celebrates 29 Glorious Years

International Film And Television Research Centre (IFTRC) Celebrates 29 Glorious Years


2025-05-30 01:04:41
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida : The International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC), a pioneering institution founded under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah at Marwah Studios, proudly marks the completion of 29 remarkable years dedicated to research, innovation, and excellence in the global film, television, and media industries.

Since its inception, IFTRC has served as a vibrant and dynamic platform for academicians, researchers, filmmakers, media professionals, and students, encouraging critical inquiry, trend analysis, and creative evolution. It has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical application in the media and entertainment sector.

The Centre's core areas of focus include: Research on emerging trends in cinema, television, and digital media, Comparative studies across international film industries, Promotion of cultural diplomacy through strategic media research, Support for scholarly projects, publications, and white papers, Organization of seminars, workshops, and international conferences on media-related topics

“Through its unique philosophy of 'Research through Practice,' IFTRC has continuously nurtured a deeper understanding of the evolving global media landscape, while promoting art, culture, peace, and international cooperation,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.

Over the past 29 years, IFTRC has established strong collaborations with international film bodies, universities, cultural forums, and think tanks, reinforcing its position as one of the leading centers for film and television research in the world.

The milestone celebration reaffirms IFTRC's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the global promotion of media arts as a tool for positive change and unity.

Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN30052025003198003206ID1109614409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search