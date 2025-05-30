403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Film And Television Research Centre (IFTRC) Celebrates 29 Glorious Years
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida : The International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC), a pioneering institution founded under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah at Marwah Studios, proudly marks the completion of 29 remarkable years dedicated to research, innovation, and excellence in the global film, television, and media industries.
Since its inception, IFTRC has served as a vibrant and dynamic platform for academicians, researchers, filmmakers, media professionals, and students, encouraging critical inquiry, trend analysis, and creative evolution. It has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical application in the media and entertainment sector.
The Centre's core areas of focus include: Research on emerging trends in cinema, television, and digital media, Comparative studies across international film industries, Promotion of cultural diplomacy through strategic media research, Support for scholarly projects, publications, and white papers, Organization of seminars, workshops, and international conferences on media-related topics
“Through its unique philosophy of 'Research through Practice,' IFTRC has continuously nurtured a deeper understanding of the evolving global media landscape, while promoting art, culture, peace, and international cooperation,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Over the past 29 years, IFTRC has established strong collaborations with international film bodies, universities, cultural forums, and think tanks, reinforcing its position as one of the leading centers for film and television research in the world.
The milestone celebration reaffirms IFTRC's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the global promotion of media arts as a tool for positive change and unity.
Since its inception, IFTRC has served as a vibrant and dynamic platform for academicians, researchers, filmmakers, media professionals, and students, encouraging critical inquiry, trend analysis, and creative evolution. It has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical application in the media and entertainment sector.
The Centre's core areas of focus include: Research on emerging trends in cinema, television, and digital media, Comparative studies across international film industries, Promotion of cultural diplomacy through strategic media research, Support for scholarly projects, publications, and white papers, Organization of seminars, workshops, and international conferences on media-related topics
“Through its unique philosophy of 'Research through Practice,' IFTRC has continuously nurtured a deeper understanding of the evolving global media landscape, while promoting art, culture, peace, and international cooperation,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Over the past 29 years, IFTRC has established strong collaborations with international film bodies, universities, cultural forums, and think tanks, reinforcing its position as one of the leading centers for film and television research in the world.
The milestone celebration reaffirms IFTRC's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the global promotion of media arts as a tool for positive change and unity.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment