Rajkummar Talks About Why He Would Choose Films Like 'Shahid', 'Maalik', And 'Newton'
Asked what would he choose – a Dancing Rajkummar or the one who has done films such as Shahid and Maalik, Rajkummar told IANS:“I'll choose Shahid, Maalik, and Newton of the world because I can dance at a party too, make a video and upload it.
He added:“But opportunities like these don't come easily."
Rajkummar's action-drama“Maalik” has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, but will now be released on 11th July 2025.
In the film, which is currently in post-production, Rao will be seen playing a ruthless gangster. His portrayal of a gangster promises to showcase a side of him that fans haven't seen before, adding an intriguing edge to the film.
Directed by Pulkit, "Maalik" is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.
Talking about Shahid and Newton, the former film released in 2012. It is a biographical drama film directed by Hansal Mehta. Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010, the film stars Rajkummar as Azmi; Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur appear in supporting roles.
Meanwhile, Newton released in 2017, the black comedy-drama film directed by Amit V. Masurkar. The film stars Rajkummar in the title role of a government servant who is sent to a politically sensitive area of central India on election duty. Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav appeared in prominent roles.
