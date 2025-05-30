Yemen's Houthis Claim Fresh Attack Against Israel

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, May 30 (NNN-YPA) – Yemen's Houthis took responsibility last night, for launching a fresh“hypersonic ballistic missile” attack against central Israel, saying, it was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport.

“We carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, using a hypersonic ballistic missile,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said, the Houthis would continue its attacks“until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

“We will continue to ban Israeli air traffic to and from Ben Gurion Airport,” the Houthi military spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that, it intercepted a missile fired by Houthi forces in Yemen towards central Israel.

On Wednesday, the Zionist Israeli air forces launched airstrikes on Sanaa airport in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, destroying the runway, facilities, and the last passenger plane at the airport.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.– NNN-YPA