J&K Police Conducted Searches In Multiple Locations Of Kashmir Linked To Terror Activities
The search operations were part of a larger probe to track suspects with ties to terror organisations, the report said, citing a statement issued by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir .
The CIK teams conducted coordinated raids to seize evidence related to terror networks operating in the region. Additionally, security in sensitive areas was heightened as a precautionary measure.
Also Read | LeT terrorists Irfan Bashir, Uzair Salam surrender in J&K's Shopian
The latest operation comes amid tightened security efforts by agencies targeting terror-related activities in the region, following the Pahalgam terror attac . On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as 'mini Switzerland'.
On May 23, an operation targeting the terror structure in Jammu, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 18 locations across four districts, PTI reported.
Also Read | Shashi Tharoor: India least concerned about Pak-China ties
These planned raids were conducted simultaneously by specialised SIA teams with the help of the local police and magistrates, a part of the ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and target terror outfits in the region.
Out of the 18 locations where the raids were conducted, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonc district. Operations were also held at a location in Rajouri town in Rajouri district, Ramnagar in Udhampur district, and Ramban.
A significant amount of incriminating material was seized, secured as per the established legal protocols. The seized material is under scrutiny, while a further probe is underway. Many suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu. The operation was conducted as a part of SIA's effort to uncover and dismantle the terror structures operating in Jammu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment