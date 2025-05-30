Meet The 3 New Supreme Court Judges To Take Oath Today: Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi And AS Chandurkar

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai will administer the oath of office to three new judges of the Supreme Court today, 30 May. The three judges – Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice AS Chandurkar – were appointed to the top court on Thursday.

With their swearing-in, the apex court will regain its full working strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India . As Supreme Court judge Justice Bela M Trivedi is set to superannuate on June 9, one vacancy of judge will arise.

| Supreme Court gets three new judges. Who are they?

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X on 29 May, days after the apex court collegium headed by the CJI recommended the appointment of the three judges to the top court.

Their names were recommended against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Who are the three new SC judges?

1- Justice NV Anjaria: Born on 23 March, 1965 in Ahmedabad; Justice N V Anjaria comes from the family of lawyers. His father was also in judiciary.

Justice Anjaria took oath as the chief justice of Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024. Earlier, he was elevated as additional judge, Gujarat High Court, on November 21, 2011 and confirmed as a permanent judge on September 6, 2013.

Justice Anjaria graduated from HL College of Commerce, Ahmedabad, did LL.B from Sir LA Shah Law College in 1988 and obtained Masters Degree in Law in 1989 from University School of Law , Ahmedabad. He started law practice in the Gujarat High Court from August 1988 and conducted matters involving constitutional issues and all categories of civil cases, labour and service.

| SC extends interim bail for Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

2- Justice Vijay Bishnoi: Born on March 26, 1964 in Jodhpur, Justice Bishnoi was enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989. He practised law at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Jodhpur.

Chief justice of the Gauhati High Court

Justice Bishnoi took oath as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024. He was appointed an additional judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013 and took oath as a permanent judge of the high court on January 7, 2015.

3-Justice AS Chandurkar:Born on 7 April 1965, Justice AS Chandurkar completed schooling at St Vincents' High School, Pune. He graduated from Ness Wadia College, Pune and also ILS Law College, Pune.

With their swearing-in, the apex court will regain its full working strength of 34 judges.

Justice AS Chandurkar joined the Bar on 21 July 1988 and began practice in Mumbai. He shifted to Nagpur in 1992 and practised in various Courts. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Cour on 21 June 2013.

(With PTI inputs)