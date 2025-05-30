North Korea's Surging Military Aid To Russia Detailed In Report
Last year North Korea“transferred to Russia at least 100 ballistic missiles, which were subsequently launched into Ukraine to destroy civilian infrastructure and terrorize populated areas such as Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia,” the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team said in the report released Thursday by the US and allies including Japan, South Korea, the UK, Australia and Canada.
The panel, which investigates violations of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, also found that Pyongyang“deployed over 11,000 troops into eastern Russia in late 2024, which were moved to the far-western Kursk Oblast where they began engaging in combat operations alongside Russian forces in support of Russia's war against Ukraine.”
Read: Trump Says He's Waiting on Russia Sanctions to Keep Talks Alive
The soldiers wore Russian uniforms and had been trained by Russian troops before going into battle, according to the monitoring team, whose findings were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. At least two North Korean soldiers were captured alive by Ukraine.
The report was released with President Donald Trump expressing growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the Kremlin carried out its largest drone barrage of the war. The US leader said Putin is“playing with fire” and signaled he'd consider imposing new sanctions on Moscow.
Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have visited each other's countries since the war began and agreed to a mutual defense treaty last year. In April, North Korea acknowledged for the first time that it had deployed soldiers to help drive out Ukrainian troops who had captured part of Russia's Kursk region.
The closer relations benefitted both countries, with Russia helping North Korea evade UN sanctions and providing Kim's regime with military assistance. Part of that aid involved“advanced electronic warfare systems including jamming equipment using Russian cargo aircraft,” according to the report.
Read: Kim Vows to Back Putin 'Unconditionally' on War in Ukraine
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Western allies to provide about $30 billion by the end of the year to boost domestic weapons production and hold off Russia's advance.
Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with €5 billion in military aid as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's pledge to help Kyiv build long-range weapons to hit targets in Russian territory.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment