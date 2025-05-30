IPL 2025: 'Just Don't Get Out To Arshdeep'-RCB's Phil Salt On Mindset Behind Match-Winning Knock Against PBKS

Following his side's qualification to the final after win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier one, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt said that he was trying his best not get out to Arshdeep Singh, the pacer who had dismissed him twice before this clash.

Salt continued his fine run in the IPL, bulldozing through the PBKS line-up with a fiery half-century that helped RCB secure their fourth RCB final after an eight-wicket win at Mullanpur on Thursday.

Speaking after the win in the post-match presentation, Salt said,“Great feeling right now, it (the ball) did move a bit. I think that was not the worst wicket to have played on this season. Do not get out to Arshdeep (his mindset during the innings), we played 2 group games (with PBKS) and he has found different ways to get me out, so I was just trying to react to the ball.”

"Gives us the momentum, it is a cliche but true, that's what you want at the backend of the tournament, want to hit your straps and play a part with the bat or ball," he added.

In the ongoing season, Salt has scored 387 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.18 and a strike rate of 175.90, with four fifties and the best score of 65. He is RCB's second-highest run-getter. All his four half-centuries have come while chasing within six innings.

Also, Salt completed 1,000 IPL runs, becoming the joint-second-fastest to reach the milestone in 575 balls, equalling that of Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad). His ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Andre Russell is the fastest to reach the milestone with 545 balls.

In 33 IPL matches and innings, Salt scored 1,040 runs at an average of 34.66, with a strike rate of 175.67. He has scored 10 fifties, with the best score of 89*.

After RCB opted to bowl first, PBKS was reduced to 48/4 in the powerplay itself, with Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood and Yash firing all cylinders.

Marcus Stoinis (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 in 12 balls, with a four and a six) pushed PBKS to 101 in 14.1 overs.

Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) were the leading bowlers for RCB, with Yash Dayal getting 2/26 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (12) and Mayank Agarwal (19), but Phil Salt (56* in 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and skipper Rajat Patidar (15*) took RCB to the win in 10 overs with eight wickets left.

Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan took a wicket each. Suyash was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RCB moves to the finals. However, PBKS will have another shot at the title as they will play the winner of the eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on June 1 at Ahmedabad.