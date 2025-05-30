403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cooper Companies Lifts FY25 EPS Outlook Above Estimates Retail Chatter Surges
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Retail chatter around Cooper Companies spiked on Thursday after the medical device manufacturer upgraded its fiscal 2025 guidance following solid second-quarter (Q2) results.</p> <p>The stock closed at $79.96, down 0.2% on Thursday, before sliding another 4.95% to $76.00 in after-hours trading.</p> <p>The company lifted its non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance between $4.05 and $4.11, exceeding their earlier forecasted range of $3.94 to $4.02 and the analysts' consensus of $3.99. </p> <p>Cooper Companies now expects its revenue to be between $4.11 billion and $4.15 billion, down from the earlier forecast of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion.</p> <p>The company raised its guidance after reporting a 6% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2, which reached $1.002 billion and included solid results from the CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI) segments. </p> <p>Non-GAAP EPS hit $0.96, up 14% due to improved margins and enhanced operational effectiveness.</p> <p>The firm recorded a 5% growth in revenue to $669.6 million on the back of increased daily silicone hydrogel lens sales and regional market expansion. </p> <p>Meanwhile, CooperSurgical revenue climbed by 8%, totaling $332.7 million, due to increased sales from its office and surgical product lines.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid a 700% surge in 24-hour message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 11.8% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment