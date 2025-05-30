Regencell Biotech Stock's Mind-Blowing 14,400% YTD Rally Draws Frenzied Retail Interest

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd. (RGC), a Hong Kong-based nano-cap biotech firm, has emerged as one of the most explosive stocks of 2025, skyrocketing 14,486% year-to-date.

The staggering rally has captivated retail traders and propelled the stock into the top trending ranks of healthcare chatter on Stocktwits.

Over the past three months, message volume surrounding RGC has surged by 17,600% on Stocktwits, while its follower count has jumped 156%, reflecting some of the most intense engagement seen among small-cap health care stocks.

Sentiment has mostly remained bullish over the same period, though cracks of doubt have emerged as traders digest the stock's rise despite no formal news or clear catalysts.

Many retail investors remain wary, with some warning of a looming correction.

"$RGC one of these days this dumps 99% in [a] single trading session," said one user.

"$RGC this went up 20,000 % in 3 months, if they didn't just cure cancer, then this is a scam," said another.

Hong Kong-based Regencell focuses on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), developing formulas aimed at treating ADHD and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Despite its mission, the company has yet to commercialize any treatments, apply for regulatory approvals, or secure patents.

In its most recent annual filing in October, the firm disclosed net losses of $4.36 million for fiscal 2024 and noted it may“never be profitable.”

Insider activity appears to be fueling much of the move. According to media reports, insiders control 81% of the float, limiting public liquidity and potentially amplifying volatility.

As of June 30, 2024, Regencell reported $8 million in cash and short-term investments, which it believed was enough to cover expenses for at least the following 12 months. However, it said it will likely need“substantial additional financing” to continue operations.

