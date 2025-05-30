GM's Mary Barra Endorses Trump Tariffs As Boost For US Car Industry: 'One Tool...To Level The Playing Field'

General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra has publicly supported President Donald Trump's trade tariffs because she believes they address the long-term disadvantages of U.S. automakers in international markets.

At The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything event on Wednesday, Barra said that tariffs serve as a mechanism to address foreign subsidies and trade barriers that have restricted American car manufacturers.

“For decades now, it has not been a level playing field for us automakers globally, with either tariffs or non-tariff trade barriers,” Barra said.“So I think tariffs is one tool that the administration can use to level the playing field.”

General Motors shares closed up 0.96% at $48.59 on Thursday.

Barra noted her relationship with Trump had improved in his second term, following clashes in 2018-19 over U.S. plant closures and GM's EV strategy.

“There were actually some things where General Motors could have handled some situations better,” she said.

Despite backing the administration's trade stance, GM could face up to $5 billion in tariffs, as nearly half its U.S. sales are sourced from overseas factories.

Barra emphasized GM's efforts to boost local production through a planned $888 million investment to modernize a New York engine plant.

She confirmed GM's dedication to becoming fully electric, despite acknowledging that progress hinges on emissions standards and the availability of charging infrastructure.

Barra said China's lead in electric vehicles stems from government support rather than technological superiority.

“When you have a business being subsidized heavily, it's going to be harder to compete pricewise,” she said.

Barra also credited the administration for modifying tariff rules and preserving duty-free parts trade with Canada and Mexico under a revised North American trade pact.

“They've taken the time to understand our industry,” she said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'low' message volume.

GM stock has declined 5.4% so far in 2025.

