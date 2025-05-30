403
'Finals!': Virat Kohli's Sister Joins Celebration As RCB Storm Into IPL 2025 Final
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Fans can't keep calm as Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for its fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final. On Thursday evening, RCB entered the final of IPL 2025 with a thumping eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur.</p><p>RCB's win not only brought smile to the faces of fans but also the family members of the players. RCB star batter Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna expressed happiness over the win. </p><p>Taking to Instagram, she posted "Finals" sticker with an evil eye emoji. <img>After RCB opted to bowl first, PBKS was reduced to 48/4 in the powerplay itself, with Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood and Yash firing all cylinders.</p><p>Marcus Stoinis (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 in 12 balls, with a four and a six) pushed PBKS to 101 in 14.1 overs.</p><p>Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) were the leading bowlers for RCB, with Yash Dayal getting 2/26 in four overs.</p><p>Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd got a wicket each the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (12) and Mayank Agarwal (19), but Phil Salt (56* in 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and skipper Rajat Patidar (15*) took RCB to the win in 10 overs with eight wickets left Jamieson and Musheer Khan took a wicket each.</p><p>Suyash was given the 'Player of the Match' award.</p>
