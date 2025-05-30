'Finals!': Virat Kohli's Sister Joins Celebration As RCB Storm Into IPL 2025 Final

Fans can't keep calm as Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for its fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final. On Thursday evening, RCB entered the final of IPL 2025 with a thumping eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur.

RCB's win not only brought smile to the faces of fans but also the family members of the players. RCB star batter Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna expressed happiness over the win.

Taking to Instagram, she posted "Finals" sticker with an evil eye emoji. After RCB opted to bowl first, PBKS was reduced to 48/4 in the powerplay itself, with Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood and Yash firing all cylinders.

Marcus Stoinis (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 in 12 balls, with a four and a six) pushed PBKS to 101 in 14.1 overs.

Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) were the leading bowlers for RCB, with Yash Dayal getting 2/26 in four overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd got a wicket each the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (12) and Mayank Agarwal (19), but Phil Salt (56* in 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and skipper Rajat Patidar (15*) took RCB to the win in 10 overs with eight wickets left Jamieson and Musheer Khan took a wicket each.

Suyash was given the 'Player of the Match' award.