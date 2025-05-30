'No Water In Washrooms At Karachi Airport': Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat's Rant Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media, where Pakistani actress Hina Bayat voiced her frustration over the lack of water at Pakistan's busiest Jinnah International Airport, in the country's largest city, Karachi.

In the video, Bayat said, "Today is Youm-e-Takbir. I am standing here at Karachi International Airport, and on a day when we should be celebrating Pakistan's achievements, I see that there is no water in any of the washrooms here. People want to perform prayers, parents are taking their children to the restroom - but there is no water."

No water in washrooms of Karachi International Airport of Pakistan. 🤣 twitter/1Lypjc7HTK

- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 29, 2025

Pakistan celebrates Youm-e-Takbir (the day of greatness) as a national day to commemorate the nuclear tests it conducted on May 28 and 30, 1998.

Bayat emphasized that her country should celebrate its "achievements" on Youm-e-Takbir, but she also drew attention to the "alarming situation" at the airport.

"Why have our airports, our institutions, and our systems deteriorated so much? And no one is willing to admit these are mistakes which need to be fixed. So many new projects are being launched, new trains are being discussed - but the old systems, like availability of water in the washrooms of an international airport, are being ignored. It's truly unfortunate," she added.

The viral video comes in the backdrop of India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan amid ongoing conflict.

Putting the water agreement in abeyance is among several diplomatic and military steps taken by India in retaliation to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 26 men, including 25 tourists and a local, in Pahalgam.