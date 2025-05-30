Harry Maguire Urges Manchester United To Make Smart Summer Signing After Worst Premier League Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Manchester United defender Harry Maguire emphasised the need to get the right signings in the upcoming summer transfer window after ending the season on a shambolic note.

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst position in the competition's history. With just 42 points, Manchester United registered its lowest ever points tally in the Premier League. The Red Devils had one last shot at redemption in the Europa League final, which was snatched away by their local rival, Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's been a difficult season. It's been tough. We haven't been good enough. We take responsibility as players. We played under two different managers, and the results haven't been good enough," Maguire told reporters.

All Eyes On Summer Transfer Window

With no European football next season and only domestic cups to fight for, Maguire highlighted the significance of the summer transfer window, which will open on June 1.

For the seasoned English defender, the club and the manager, Ruben Amorim, need to get the right acquisition along with figuring out which players need to find a new home.

"So, our players take responsibility, and now it's a big summer. I'm sure there'll be players who leave and players who will sign as well. So, that's really important that the club get that right. Whoever they're thinking of, who they want to leave and who they want to keep, it's probably down to the manager," he said.

"It's really important that they get that right and, of course, we need a lot of recruitment as well. We need bodies to come in and help the team and improve. I think this year we've seen that we just haven't really scored enough goals. So, it's been difficult. So, all of us have got to improve for next season," he added.

Dalot On New Role

His compatriot Diogo Dalot shared his experience of switching from his preferred right position to left, a spot that has been an uncharted territory for him.

The Portuguese right back had to switch to the left side of defence due to the unavailability of Manchester United's designated players. Even though he initially struggled to adjust to the demands of the situation, Dalot believes he has finally settled into it.

"I mean, I'm used to it now. Obviously, on the right is where I feel more comfortable or I grew up and played more time. But throughout your career, you have to be able to do other things and be as complete as you can," he said.

"I think it's good for the team, good for managers to have other options also. So as soon as I started on the left, it was something that I really worked on to be comfortable. And I think today it's normal for me," he added.