Lithiumbank Updates NI 43-101 Lithium Brine Resource Estimate At Park Place, West-Central Alberta
| Reporting
Parameters
| Original
Leduc Fm
Domain
| Original
Swan Hills
Fm
Domain
| Original Combined
Total
| Updated
Leduc Fm
Domain
| Updated
Swan Hills
Fm
Domain
| Updated Combined
Total
|Total Volume (km3)1
|501.2
|660.5
|1,161.70
|422.1
|366.7
|788.80
|Pore Volume (km3)2
|25.1
|28.4
|53.5
|21.6
|15.7
|37.3
| Average Li
Concentration
(mg/L)
|79.4
|80.9
|80.23
|79.4
|80.9
|80.03
| Average Effective
Porosity (%)
|5
|4.3
|4.64
|5
|4.3
|4.74
|Average Brine Pore Space (%)
|95
|95
|95
|95
|95
|95
|Total Elemental Li (tonnes)
|1,893,000
|2,183,000
|4,076,000
|1,627,000
|1,207,000
|2,834,000
|Total LCE (tonnes)
|10,076,000
|11,620,000
|21,697,000
|8,659,000
|6,423,000
|15,082,000
Table 1: Park Place updated NI 43-101 resource estimate compared to the original resource estimate.
1. Total volume of rock and pore space
2. Total volume of effective porosity
3. Calculated using a weighted average (by pore volume) from the average grade of the Leduc and Swan Hills formations
4. Calculated using a weighted average porosity by total formation volume for both Leduc and Swan Hills formations
Notes
1: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
2: The weights are reported in metric tonnes (1,000 kg or 2,204.6 lbs).
3: Tonnage numbers are rounded to the nearest 1,000 unit.
4: In a 'confined' aquifer (as reported herein), effective porosity is an appropriate parameter to use for the resource estimate.
5: The resource estimation was completed and reported using a cut-off of 50 mg/L Li.
6: To describe the resource in terms of industry standard, a conversion factor of 5.323 is used to convert elemental Li to Li2CO3, or Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).
The consolidated Park Place project consists of 538,360 acres of contiguous BHMLs. Park Place is situated between Edson, Fox Creek, and Hinton, approximately 180 km west of Edmonton, and is approximately 50 km to the south of the Company's Boardwalk lithium brine project (" Boardwalk "). This area has seen over 70 years of hydrocarbon extraction resulting in a well-established and well-trained labour force, networks of all-weather gravel roads, drill sites that can be easily accessed from Provincial highways, and electrical transmission lines that run through and adjacent to the project (see Figure 1).
The Swan Hills Fm directly underlies the Leduc Fm and appear to be in hydraulic communication based on regionally available pressure data. While they may represent a regionally connected aquifer system, the two formations are evaluated separately due to an identifiable difference in lithology and porosity. The Swan Hills Fm is mapped to from 24 to 264 m in thickness within the claims area and the Leduc Fm immediately overlies the Swan Hills Fm, where present, with a maximum thickness of 366 m within the claims area. The maximum observed combined thickness where the two units overlap within the property is 511 m of highly porous reservoir rock occur that would potentially present ideal locations for consideration in an economic assessment.
Table 2. LithiumBank BHML holdings before and after reduction.
| Alberta
Projects
| BHML Holding
Before
Reduction
(hectares)
| Current
BHML
Holding
(hectares)
| BHML
Change
(hectares)
|Boardwalk
|159,979
|159,979
|0
|Park Place
|461,388
|217,866
|-243,522
|Peace
|29,500
|13,920
|-15,580
| Total Alberta
Holdings
|650,867
|400,582
|-250,285
Figure 1: Map of the Park Place and Boardwalk projects highlighting categories of NI 43-101 lithium brine resource estimates.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Additionally, further to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2023, the Company announces that effective May 28, 2025, LithiumBank and G2L Greenview Resources Inc. (" G2L ") have mutually agreed to terminate their intellectual property license agreement, technology services agreement and all related statements of service (collectively, the " Agreements "). The parties each entered into a full release agreement confirming there are no further obligations on behalf of either LithiumBank or G2L in respect of the Agreements. The termination reflects a strategic realignment by both parties to pursue independent opportunities aligned with their respective technology and commercialization priorities.
The scientific and technical information relating to the mineral resource estimate presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Haluszka P. Geo. of Montrose Environmental Solutions Canada Inc., Alex Haluszka is independent of LithiumBank and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
About LithiumBank Resources Corp.
LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF), is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada, which host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America (Figure 3). The Company holds 1,237,487 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses, across three (3) districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and is working toward establishing commercial lithium production by a modular approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment